Madden to Depart AMC Networks

David Madden will step down from his role as president of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios later this month. AMC Networks is integrating its AMC Studios operation into its Entertainment Networks Group, saying it brings the studio under centralized leadership.

The Entertainment Networks Group includes AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC. Sarah Barnett is president of the group.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our entertainment networks working more closely together. The next logical strategic step is to integrate AMC Studios into this same group, so that the people making our celebrated series are more closely coordinated with the marketing, scheduling and publicity teams who connect our shows to passionate fans,” Barnett said. “We believe this new structure best positions our nimble organization for success in an increasingly competitive environment.

“I thank David for being a wonderful and consummate executive and for the creative leadership he brought to the team,” she continued. “He is enormously respected and admired both by his colleagues across the company and the talented people who make our shows. He will be missed.”

AMC shows include The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Lodge 49. BBC America has Killing Eve. SundanceTV series include This Close and IFC has Brockmire and Documentary Now!

“I’m proud of the work the programming team and I have done growing and nurturing our existing shows like The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Lodge 49 and others, while also finding fresh new voices and shows like NOS4A2, a new season of The Terror, the forthcoming Dispatches From Elsewhere, a third series in The Walking Dead universe and a slate of strong new series in development,” Madden said. “I’m ready to move on and focus on new opportunities in the rapidly expanding content space, leaving the current programming and studio operations in good hands and positioned well for the future.”