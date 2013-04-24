'Mad Men's Jon Hamm to Host 2013 ESPYs

Mad Men star Jon Hamm has been tapped to host the

2013 ESPY Awards.





The announcement was made Wednesday morning during Hamm's

appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael.





"The ESPYs is designed to showcase the year's best

sports moments in a sharp, fun and entertaining manner and Jon's the perfect

host for this year's show. His appearances on shows like 30 Rock and SNL show

that humor and creativity are two of his main strengths," said Maura

Mandt, the show's executive producer. "The combination of Jon's dry

wit with his passion for sports will give fans a unique and original view of

the year in sports."





The ESPYs are slated to air live July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on

ESPN from Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. As previously announced, Good

Morning America (and former SportsCenter) anchor Robin Roberts will

be honored with the Arthur Ashe courage award. For this year's show, the awards

will be voted on by the fans.





"I'm very excited to be hosting the ESPYs. As

a longtime sports fan and a marginally successful high school athlete I feel my

skill-set jibes well with a host's duties," said Hamm. "I now

have to figure out what cleats to wear with a tuxedo."