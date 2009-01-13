‘Mad Men’ To Spend a Night at NATPE

Movie and TV studio Lionsgate is bringing the cast and crew of its acclaimed show, Mad Men, to this year’s NATPE convention to perform its live musical revue, “A Night on the Town with Mad Men.”

The show, which has previously run in Los Angeles, features music, comedy and cocktails and will be held in the Hollywood Theater of the MGM Grand Hotel at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27. The event is a fundraiser for the NATPE Educational Foundation and tickets can be ordered on NATPE’s Web site at www.natpe.org or can be purchased at an on-site kiosk in Las Vegas.

“A Night on the Town with Mad Men” features original cast members Bryan Batt, Michael Gladis, Rich Sommer, Robert Morse, Mark Moses, Maggie Siff, Alison Brie, Patrick Fischler, Melinda McGraw, Colin Hanks, Crista Flanagan, Julie McNiven, Donielle Artese, Audrey Wasilewski and Joel Murray, who will emcee the evening.

In addition to musical director David Carbonara, others participating from the original series are director Michael Uppendahl, WGA award-winner Robin Veith, set designer Adam Rowe, Emmy-nominated set decorator Amy Wells, and Emmy Award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant. Emmy-nominated choreographer Mary Ann Kellogg will join this premier ensemble, which will also include such special guests as Inara George, Dar Williams and Rima Yazbeck. Clothing retailer Brooks Brothers, which works closely with Janie Bryant on the series, will be providing wardrobe for the cast of the revue as well.

Music will be the centerpiece of the live revue, just as it plays an essential role in the critically-acclaimed TV show, with a hit soundtrack that features Chubby Checker, Brenda Lee and Perry Como, and many other iconic legends of the era.

Set in early 1960s Manhattan, Mad Men is created, written and executive produced by former Sopranos executive producer Matthew Weiner and follows the lives of the ruthlessly competitive men and women of Madison Avenue advertising. Produced by Lionsgate, the series recently made history as the first basic cable program ever to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.