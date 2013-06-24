'Mad Men' Season Six Finale Steady With 2.7 Million Viewers

The sixth season finale of AMC's Mad Men drew 2.7

million viewers at 10 p.m. on Sunday according to Nielsen,on par with its season five ender last year and tied for the drama's

most-watched finale ever.





The episode dipped 7% to 1.3 million viewers in the adults

25-54 demo, but was the series' highest-rated finale in households with a 2.1

rating. Compared to its April premiere, the finale was down from the 3.4

million viewers and 1.7 million in the demo who watched the season opener. Mad Men has averaged 2.5 million viewers

and 1.3 million adults 25-54 in season six.



Mad

Men is already renewed for a seventh and final

season.