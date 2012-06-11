'Mad Men' Season Five Finale Hits Ratings High
The conclusion of Mad
Men's fifth season Sunday night averaged 2.7 million viewers at 10 p.m.,
the most-watched finale in the series' history.
In total viewers, the audience for the AMC drama grew 11%
over the season four finale, according to Nielsen. In the key adults 25-54
demo, the episode drew 1.4 million viewers, up 13% and 1.2 million adults
18-49, up 11%.
Overall, season five was Mad
Men's most watched to date, averaging 2.6 million viewers, an improvement
of 15% over last season. It also improved 10% in the adults 25-54 demo and 17%
with adults 18-49.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.