'Mad Men' Returns to 3.4 Million Viewers

The sixth season premiere of AMC's Mad Men returned to 3.4 million total viewers on Sunday from 9-11

p.m., just 3% off from last year's season opener.

In the key adults 25-54 demo, the episode drew 1.7 million

viewers, according to Nielsen, on par with the fifth season debut. It decreased

13% among adults 18-49 to 1.4 million viewers.

Mad Men typically

adds at least 1.2 million viewers in Live+3 ratings, AMC noted.

Last season, Mad Men

premiered after a 17-month hiatus and a move from a July debut to a March bow.