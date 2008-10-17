Mad Men Returning, But Will Matthew Weiner?

AMC has exercised its option on a third season of Mad Men, according to network sources. Hardly a surprise given the shows critical acclaim and raft of industry awards, including the Emmy for best drama, the first basic cable series in history to pick up that award.

But the future of the show is not quite unequivocal. Series creator and executive producer Matthew Weiner, who signed an initial two-year contract, does not have a new deal with series producer Lionsgate.

Weiner is apparently looking for a raise to match the attention and prestige the show has brought in. So with just two episodes left in the second season, there is no production schedule for season three. Weiner told the New York Post that he has yet to write any scripts for the third season. And the show's actors, many of whom were largely unknown before the series, are weighing movie offers.

AMC, however, was unambiguous about the show's future.

"The future of Mad Men on AMC is not in question," said a network spokesperson. "The show will be returning next season. We are engaged in discussions now and look forward to a powerful second season finale on October 26th."

Mad Men kicked off its second season with 2.1 million viewers, more than double the number of people who tuned in to the show's series premiere. And while the show has not cracked 2 million viewers since its premiere, it's nevertheless up significantly compared to last year, averaging over 1.5 million viewers per episode.