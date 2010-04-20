‘Mad Men' to Return July 25

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

The much-anticipated return of Don Draper and Co. in Mad Men will be July 25 at 10 p.m., AMC announced April 20. In addition to the fourth season premiere of the award-winning series, the network also announced that its newest original series, Rubicon, will debut Aug. 1.

Rubicon, a conspiracy thriller starring James Badge Dale (The Pacific), will debut with two back-to-back episodes from 8-10 p.m., leading into Mad Men. Following that opening night slot, it will air regularly Sundays at 9 p.m. The show focuses on a beleaguered analyst at a New York City-based government intelligence agency who uncovers a series of clues that lead to a vast conspiracy.

Since its debut in 2007, Mad Men has been AMC's most successful and critically-acclaimed series. In 2008 and 2009, it became the only cable series to win consecutive Outstanding Drama Emmy Awards. It is also the only series to win three straight Golden Globes for best drama.