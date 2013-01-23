'Mad Men' to Premiere Sixth Season on April 7
AMC has slated the sixth-season premiere of Mad Men for Sunday, April 7.
The series will return at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode,
written by creator and executive producer Matthew Weiner, before it moves to
its regular time period at 10 p.m. the following week.
Beginning Feb. 11, Mad
Men will be available on demand on AMC, with the fifth-season episodes rolling
out each week leading up to the sixth-season premiere.
Mad Men ended its
fifth season on a high note, drawing 2.7 million for its most-watched finale in the series'
history. The season, which had been on a 17-month
hiatus before returning on March 25, 2012, was also Mad Men's most-watched to date with an average 2.6 million viewers.
