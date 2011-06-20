'Mad Men,' 'Modern Family' Win Best Series at Critics Choice Television Awards

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association, a new branch of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, has named Mad Men best drama series and Modern Family best comedy.

That came at a luncheon in L.A. Monday to hand out its first ever Critics Choice Television Awards.

Best reality show was a tie between Hoarders and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills; best reality competition went to American Idol, while the Daily Show won for best talker. Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) won for best actor in a drama and comedy, respectively.

Julianna Margulies won best actress in a drama Series for The Good Wife, while Tina Fey was best actress in a comedy for 30 Rock. Best supporting actress on a drama was a tie between Christina Hendricks for Mad Men and Margo Martindale for Justified.

Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) got best supporting actor in a Comedy. Busy Philipps of Cougar Town was best supporting actress in a comedy series, while John Noble got best supporting actor in a drama Fringe.

Danny DeVito (Taxi, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), got the first-ever Icon Award.