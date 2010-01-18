'Mad Men,' 'Glee' Top Golden Globe TV Winners

AMC's Mad Men won for best drama series and Fox's Glee won for best comedy or musical series at the 67th Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 17. Julianna Margulies of CBS' The Good Wife, Michal C. Hall of Showtime's Dexter, Toni Collette of Showtime's United States of Tara and Alec Baldwin of NBC's 30 Rock took home the top acting honors.

