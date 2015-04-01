'Mad Men' Finale Sold Out on AMC

As AMC prepares to air the last episodes of Mad Men this weekend, the network says it has sold the last commercials for the show's finale.

AMC held the ad inventory in the last episode of the award-winning show out of last year's upfront, hoping to maximize the revenue it could generate in scatter.

The network sold about half of the spots in the Mad Men finale by packaging them with spots in The Walking Dead, TV's highest rated scripted series. Those packages sold for more than $1 million.

The last few spots sold yesterday.

The finale airs May 17.

Mad Men helped put AMC on the map as a destination for cinematic, quality scripted programming.