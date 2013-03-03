'Mad Men' EPs Maria and Andre Jacquemetton to Depart for Warner Bros.

Mad Men executive producers Maria and Andre

Jacquemetton will depart the AMC drama following this season, as the two have

agreed to an overall deal at Warner Bros.





The deal is set to begin May 1, after Mad Men wraps

production on its sixth season, which premieres April 7.





The agreement calls for the married duo to produce scripted

projects for both cable via Warner Horizon Television and broadcast via Warner

Bros. Television.





Andre and Maria Jacquemetton have been with the AMC drama

since its inception in 2007, first as producers before being bumped up

executive producers. The duo has been nominated three times for a Primetime

Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the episodes

"Six Month Leave," "Blowing Smoke," and "Commissions

and Fees."



