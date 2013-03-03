'Mad Men' EPs Maria and Andre Jacquemetton to Depart for Warner Bros.
Mad Men executive producers Maria and Andre
Jacquemetton will depart the AMC drama following this season, as the two have
agreed to an overall deal at Warner Bros.
The deal is set to begin May 1, after Mad Men wraps
production on its sixth season, which premieres April 7.
The agreement calls for the married duo to produce scripted
projects for both cable via Warner Horizon Television and broadcast via Warner
Bros. Television.
Andre and Maria Jacquemetton have been with the AMC drama
since its inception in 2007, first as producers before being bumped up
executive producers. The duo has been nominated three times for a Primetime
Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the episodes
"Six Month Leave," "Blowing Smoke," and "Commissions
and Fees."
