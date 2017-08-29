‘Mad Men’ Alumni on Board For Amazon’s ‘The Romanoffs’

The Romanoffs, created, written, directed and executive produced by Matthew Weiner and co-produced with Weinstein Television, has assembled its creative team for the Amazon series. The collaborators include Executive Producer/Writer Semi Chellas (Mad Men), Co-Executive Producers Kriss Turner Towner (The Bernie Mac Show), Blake McCormick (Mad Men), and Kathy Ciric (Z: The Beginning of Everything), along with Consulting Producers/Writers Andre Jacquemetton and Maria Jacquemetton, both Mad Men alumni.

Former Mad Men cast to be on The Romanoffs includes Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.

“It's an honor to be working with these exceptional storytellers and collaborators–many of whom I know from Mad Men—and all of whom are wonderful artists with incredible vision,” said Weiner. “We are all looking forward to bringing this unique project to life.”

Mad Men ran for seven seasons on AMC. It won the Outstanding Drama Emmy from 2008-2011.

The Romanoffs is a one-hour contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Weiner plans to direct all episodes.

The behind-the-scenes creative team includes Director of Photography Chris Manley (Mad Men), Costume Designers Janie Bryant (Mad Men) and Wendy Chuck (Spotlight), Production Designers Henry Dunn and Christopher Brown, both of Mad Men. Hair and make-up heads Theraesa Rivers and Lana Horochowski were both on Mad Men. The casting team includes Carrie Audino and Laura Schiff, as well as Kendra Clark, all of Mad Men too.

The Romanoffs will debut on Prime Video in the U.S. next year.