‘Mad About You’ Reboot on Spectrum Nov. 20

Spectrum premieres the reboot of comedy Mad About You Nov. 20. Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt reprise their roles in the series, which aired on NBC from 1992 to 1999. Six episodes are shared on demand for Spectrum subscribers, commercial free, Nov. 20, and the final six are released Dec. 18.

All 164 original episodes are available free on-demand for Spectrum subscribers.

Mad About You is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan is showrunner, executive producer and writer. Hunt and Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, is executive consultant.

Additional cast includes original members John Pankow and Richard Kind.