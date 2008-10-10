MacFarlane’s 'Cavalcade' Draws a Crowd

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane’s online web shorts, dubbed Seth MacFarlane’s Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy, has been drawing impressive viewing metrics since launching a month ago.

The shorts have drawn more than 14 million views across Sethcomedy.com, YouTube.com/Sethcomedy, YouTube.com/bk (Burger King is the series’ first brand partner) and across the Google Content Network of sites. The Sethcomedy YouTube channel also has more than 100,000 subscribers, making it one of the most popular channels on the Google owned video site.

The results are only from the first six installments of the shorts series, there will be 50 in total.

Seth MacFarlane’s Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy is produced by MacFarlane and independent media studio Media Rights Capital.