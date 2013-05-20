MacFarlane Bows Out of Hosting Oscars

Seth MacFarlane officially shot down any speculation that he would return as host of the Oscars, taking to Twitter to Monday.

"Traumatized critics exhale: I'm unable to do the Oscars again. Tried to

make it work schedule-wise, but I need sleep," MacFarlene wrote on his Twitter account Monday morning. "However, I highly recommend the job, as [Craig] Zadan and [Neil] Meron are two of the most

talented producers in the business." The Family Guy and American Dad creator has his first live-action sitcom debuting this fall in Dads, which will air Tuesdays on Fox.

Last February's MacFarlane-hosted Oscars was the most-watched in three years and saw double-digit gains with young adults and young males. However, the telecast was panned as being misogynistic in some circles.

He deadpanned that he thinks Joaquin

Phoenix should host next year.