Lythgoe: Jennifer Lopez to Return as 'Idol' Judge

American Idol executive

producer Nigel Lythgoe revealed Jennifer Lopez will return as an Idol judge Wednesday during Ryan Seacrest's radio show, "On Air with Ryan Seacrest."

"I believe we're still waiting for the official announcements but I am

delighted to say that all three judges, along with the brilliant host of American Idol, is back for the next

season," Lythgoe said.

Fox declined to comment. Fremantle Media, the company that produces Idol, also declined comment.