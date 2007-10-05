Lynne Cheney to Appear on Comedy’s Daily Show

Lynne Cheney, wife of Vice President Dick Cheney, will make her first appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Wednesday at 11 p.m. (EST/PST).

Cheney is coming on the show to talk about her latest book, Blue Skies, No Fences: A Memoir of Childhood and Family, about coming of age in the post World War II Wyoming.

Stewart has made the Second Lady’s husband the butt of much derision, winding up one recent segment with the following witticism: “Every time Dick Cheney smiles … an angel gets water-boarded.”

But Stewart is nothing if not respectful to his on-air guests.

Dick Cheney has yet to appear on The Daily Show. A Comedy Central spokesman, noting that presidents and vice presidents do not traditionally traverse the late-night circuit, said: “If either the vice president or the president would like to set a precedent, The Daily Show would be open to having them appear.”