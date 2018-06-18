Lyle, McMahon and Weiss Added to Board of Directors at Broadcasters Foundation

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected three new officials to its board of directors. The foundation is comprised of professionals in the broadcast industry, committed to giving back. The organization donates millions of dollars each year to broadcasters and their families.

Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Station Groups oversees eight local stations all over the country.

Future B2B's own Charlie Weiss was also elected to the board. Weiss serves as a publisher of Future's TV Sector brands such as Broadcasting Cable and Multichannel News. Dennis Lyle, president and CEO of Illinois Broadcasters Association was elected vice president and as a board member.

“We’re delighted to welcome Wendy, Charlie, and Dennis to the Board,” said Dan Mason, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “Their continued support of the Foundation’s mission and their leadership in our industry is commendable.”