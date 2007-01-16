LX.TV, WNBC HD Partner for Big Apple Series

On-demand broadband network LX.TV and hi-def station WNBC HD New York are teaming up to broadcast LX.TV 1ST/LOOK: NYC, a 20-minute series that takes viewers to New York City's top destinations, from nightclubs and restaurants to fitness centers and weekend escapes.

Starting Jan. 16, the show, hosted by LX.TV's Sara Gore, will air Monday-Sunday on hyper-local digital channel WNBC 4.4. It will be broadcast at 8 a.m. ET, then 11 p.m. and again at 2 a.m. Repeats will air on WNBC HD.

This marks the first time that content originally fashioned for the Web will be made into a recurring series to air on network TV. WNBC.com has made LX.TV video available since October 2006, though NBBC, NBC Universal's Internet video syndication venture.