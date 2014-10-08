Lundquist, Raftery to Receive Fairfield’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Fairfield University is honoring legendary college basketball broadcasters Verne Lundquist and Bill Raftery with the second annual “Stags Lifetime Achievement Award: Leader of the Herd.”

Lundquist serves as a play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports, voicing both college basketball and football games. Raftery, Lundquist’s basketball broadcast partner at CBS, is also the lead analyst for college hoops at Fox Sports. They will receive the award for long and meritorious service onWednesday, Oct. 22 at New York City’s Grand Hyatt Hotel.

“Verne and Bill have furthered college basketball and the student athletes during distinguished careers,c and truly have served both the sport and their profession in exemplary fashion with style and grace that is a model for aspiring broadcasters and for student-athletes as they prepare for their post-college careers,” said Fairfield Athletic Director Gene Doris.

In addition, for their unwavering support of Fairfield athletics, Fairfield alumni Mark Beckwith and Diane Oakley will be recognized with the inaugural “Stags Distinguished Service Award: Leader of the Herd.”