Lummel Promoted to Executive VP of ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) promoted Lynne Lummel to executive VP on Thursday. She will helm the new transformation management office.

In the recently formed post, Lummel will work on evolving initiatives to help ASCAP's members and licensing partners. She was previously senior VP of distribution and repertory for the association, where payment increased tenfold to $500 billion in 2014 during her tenure.

“The ASCAP transformation management office will be essential in helping ASCAP implement new best-in-class, innovative tools and services for our constituents and Lynne is the perfect person to lead it,” said ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews. “Through her vast knowledge of ASCAP’s operations and complex business systems, Lynne’s work has resulted in tremendous efficiencies while enhancing the services we provide to our members and licensing partners.”