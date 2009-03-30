Lucy Lawless Joins Starz 'Spartacus' Drama

Lucy Lawless, best known for her portrayal as Xena: Warrior Princess on the syndie series of the same name, is returning to the fantasy genre on Starz’ actioner Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Lawless will play Lucretia, who along with her husband Batiatus, owns the gladiator camp, as well as Spartacus himself.

Starz has also cast Andy Whitfield as Spartacus. Whitfield is an established actor in his native Australia, but is a relative newcomer to the U.S. entertainment scene.

Spartacus: Blood and Sand will debut on Starz in early 2010.