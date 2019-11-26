Lucy Hale to Host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ With Seacrest

Actress Lucy Hale joins Ryan Seacrest in Times Square to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 on ABC Dec. 31. Hale starred in Pretty Little Liars on Freeform and stars in Katy Keene on The CW, which debuts Feb. 6.

Hale previously hosted the New Orleans portion of the special. She takes over Jenny McCarthy’s co-host role in New York.

Billy Porter, actor, singer and director, will also join the show, hosting the New Orleans countdown. Porter stars in Pose on FX and appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Singer/songwriter Ciara oversees the Los Angeles festivities for ABC.

Seacrest marks his 15th year as host of the holiday show. The fun begins on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

“As we ring in a new decade and my fifteenth year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me,” said Seacrest. “It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

It will be the 48th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Dick clark productions produces the show, with Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco the executive producers.