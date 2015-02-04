Lucienne Papon Joins ITV Studios America as Senior VP

ITV Studios America has appointed Lucienne Papon senior VP, scripted television, the company announced Wednesday.

Papon, who previously served as head of development and production for Martin Campbell Productions, will be tasked with developing ITV Studios America’s scripted lineup and implementing its programs. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Julie Meldal-Johnsen, senior executive VP, scripted and business development. Orly Adelson serves as president of the company.

"I look forward to working with Orly, Julie and the talented team at ITV Studios America,” said Papon. “They've quickly established and continue to build a remarkable slate of compelling new series, making the company a true leader in television content."

"With Lucienne's fantastic creative instincts and wealth of both TV and feature experience,” said Meldal-Johnsen, “we are looking forward to expanding our already exciting slate."

While at Martin Campbell Productions, Papon started the company’s TV division, executive produced an ABC series and developed a business model incorporating traditional pilots and digital content.