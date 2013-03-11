Lucasfilm Ending Cartoon Network's 'Star Wars: The CloneWars'

Lucasfilm Animation is charting a new direction for its

television programming, one that doesn't include the Cartoon Network series Star Wars: The Clone Wars -- at least not

on the Turner-owned network.

On Monday, the studio said it was no longer producing new

episodes for Cartoon as it looks to explore a new Star Wars series set in a

time period not previously covered in the franchise's film and TV titles.

"After five highly successful and

critically acclaimed seasons of Star Wars:

The Clone Wars, we feel the time has come to wind down the series,"

the company said in a statement. It added it is continuing production on new Clone Wars story arcs, but provided no

details as to where that "bonus content" might air.

One likely destination is the

male-skewing cable network Disney XD. Last October, Disney bought Lucasfilm for

$4 billion and announced plans to release a new feature film Star Wars Episode VII in 2015. At the

time, Disney CEO Robert Iger said, "We really like Star Wars' potential

on TV as well and we think Disney XD will be a great home for that."

Lucasfilm has also decided to postpone the release of

animated comedy series Star Wars Detours

until a later date.

"Detours was conceived and produced

before we decided to move forward with the new Star

Wars trilogy, and in the wake of that decision, Lucasfilm has

reconsidered whether launching an animated comedy prior to the launch of Episode VII makes sense."