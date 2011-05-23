Lucas To Head TV One

Former Weather Channel general manager Wonya Lucas has been named president and CEO of TV One, succeeding Johnathan Rodgers who last week announced his retirement.

Lucas, who leaded up the Weather Channel Networks from 2005 to 2008, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 53 million subscriber African-American targeted network beginning Aug. 8, said network officials.

Lucas was most recently executive vice president and COO for Discovery Channel and Science Channel, where she was responsible for strategy and operations for the networks as well as oversight of the networks' research and marketing departments.

