LSU-Alabama Gives CBS Sports Best College Football Audience in 22 Years
CBS Sports' coverage of LSU vs. Alabama on Nov. 5 gave the network
its most watched regular-season college football game in 22 years.
The SEC matchup between the number one and number two ranked
teams in the country averaged 20 million total viewers, the most since Notre
Dame-Miami in 1989 delivered 22.5 million viewers.
The game, which saw LSU beat Alabama 9-6 in overtime, earned
an average fast-national household 11.5 rating/20 share, improving 150% from
CBS Sports' SEC primetime game on Oct. 1 between LSU and Florida.
