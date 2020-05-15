Lowe’s Helps ‘American Idol’ Finalists Build Stages at Home

Hardware chain Lowe’s is helping the American Idol finalists by delivering do-it-yourself home-improvement products so they can create stages and put their best foot forward for their final performances.

The grand finale of this season of American Idol will be shot at the contestants’ homes for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It airs Sunday on ABC.

“At a time when home unites us all, we wanted to help these amazing American Idol contestants transform their home stages into something extra special for the finale,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive VP, chief brand and marketing officer. “Each of the contestants put their DIY skills into action and expressed their individual styles with Lowe’s products in easy, affordable ways.”

More than 500 items, including patio furniture, lighting and gardening supplies, were shipped from Lowe’s stores across five different states

Lowe’s trend and style expert Caroline Harmon will also appear on social media explaining how she helped give the home stages special touches.

“Disney has a long-standing relationship with Lowe’s, and we’re thrilled to have the brand join ‘American Idol’ at a historic moment, as the iconic show pulls off its first-ever remote finale,” said Andrew Messina, senior VP. Disney Advertising Sales. “This integration exemplifies how brands like Lowe’s can seamlessly be integrated into grand stages like American Idol while adding to the viewer’s experience in a memorable way.”

We’re thrilled with the partnership as it has helped showcase the finalists' artistry, organically enhancing their home stages in a very personalized way,” said Trish Kinane, executive producer, Fremantle. “As we wrap up a historic evening on American Idol, our finalists have an even brighter stage as they sing for America.”