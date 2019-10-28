‘Love It or List It’ Back on HGTV Nov. 18

Love It or List It is back on HGTV Nov. 18. The network has 13 new episodes. Real estate expert David Visentin and design maven Hilary Farr help families with lackluster houses make a key decision: Are you going to love it or list it?

“The iconic ultimatum is a rallying cry for homeowners ready to make a change—either by staying in their existing home that Hilary remodels to accommodate their lengthy wish list or by opting for a new home that David finds to better meets the needs of the family,” said HGTV.

It is season 15.

In the premiere episode, a couple is divided. The husband sees unlimited potential in their house while the wife sees a long list of fixes needed to turn it into their dream home.

“I transform our clients’ homes into something they couldn’t even imagine them to be,” said Farr. “How could they not love it?”

“It’s true—she does great work,” said Visentin. “But when I find the house that has everything they need and more, the only thing they’re going to say is ‘list it.’”

HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.