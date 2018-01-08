‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’: Here’s How Viewers Are Reacting and Which Brands Are Backing the VH1 Franchise Expansion

VH1's hit franchise Love & Hip Hop kicked off 2018 with a brand new series, based in Miami. This is the fourth L&HH variation (the previous ones were based in Atlanta, Hollywood and New York) and viewers welcomed it with open arms.

According to Canvs, the emotion measurement company, the premiere garnered 33,181 Emotional Reactions (ERs) on social media, which is very respectable given that the first episode aired on New Year’s Day, when many people were wrapping up holiday activities or vacations—or, if they were watching TV, were more focused on football.

The most commonly expressed emotion was enjoyment, occuring in 17.1% of all ERs, followed by love (12.8%) and funny (11.8%).

Of all the cast members, Dominican-American singer Amara La Negra stood out — she was most-mentioned during the evening, with many viewers talking about how beautiful she is and admiring her Afro.

Amara is SO pretty. #LHHMIA

— Jeanelle B (@NelliiJean) January 2, 2018

Amara is going to be my fav #LHHMIA

— Dana (@PerfectlyPoised) January 2, 2018

I️ am here for Amara La Negra fro. love it. #LHHMIA

— HumbleSpirit(@Chynarosa) January 2, 2018

According to iSpot.tv, which has attention and conversion data from more than seven million smart TVs, multiple brands that have been advertising on the other Love & Hip Hop shows have come back for another round. In particular, both Metro PCS and Taco Bell are top spenders for this new series and the New York series that’s also currently mid-season.

There’s also a trend of top spending industries across both series, with wireless, quick serve restaurants and life/entertainment segments shelling out big bucks so far.

When it came to keeping viewer attention, GEICO and Dairy Queen were two of the brands with the highest iSpot Attention Index during the premiere. (iSpot.tv attention analytics measure the length of time an ad appears on a TV screen and the propensity of consumers to interrupt “ad play.”) This spot from GEICO had an iSpot Attention Index of 164, receiving 64% fewer interruptions than average (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV), while this ad from Dairy Queen had an Index of 160, receiving 60% fewer interruptions.