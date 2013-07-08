'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Boosts VH1 Digital Traffic

A major push to expand mobile and social media efforts for

the second season Love & Hip Hop

Atlanta on VH1 paid off with very strong on-air ratings as well as

significant social media and mobile traffic for VH1 Digital, company executives

said.

The second season saw a number of expanded digital efforts,

including the Check Yourself digital

series that drew 1.7 million streams, social hashtag battles and a new Love & Hip Hop ATL Social

Leaderboard in partnership with Social Toaster.

"The first season became the most social show of the summer

of 2012," noted Dan Sacher, senior VP of digital for VH1 and Logo. "So the goal in the

second season was to build on that and create not just a one-hour experience

[for TV and digital during the live airing] but create a social and mobile

seven day a week experience."

As part of that effort, they produced new digital episodes

of the Check Yourself, which showed

talent reacting to scenes from the week's episode. Those digital episodes

produced 1.7 million streams and helped drive significant social media

activity.

Twitter volume per minute ranged from 9,611 for the May 27episode to 20,775 on June 17 and 14,275 on July 1, with a high of 26,939

tweets per minute for the second season premiere on April 22. "Those are

numbers that you might see for a huge pop cultural live event," said Sam Blake

Hofstetter, director of social media for VH1. "A good night for many shows is

in the 1,200 range."

Unique tweeters also ranged from 206,566 to a high of

640,637 in various episodes and tweets per user were much higher than they

typically show. Tweets per unique typically ranged from 3 to 4.5 during each

episode. "The typical prime time show might get one or two tweets per unique,"

he adds.

To help drive that activity, the show featured hashtag

battles, using Mass Relevance data, and set up a Social Leaderboard.

Users of the Leaderboard collected points for re-tweets,

linking pages, recruiting friends and other activities that they could then use

to compete for weekly prizes and a grand prize for the season.

Cast members were also extremely active on social media to

help boost traffic, Sacher said.

This paid off in ratings. The second season of the show,

which wrapped up on July 1, was the No. 1 cable show on Monday nights in its

time period and in primetime among adults and women ages 18 to 34, 18 to 49 and

25 to 54, if sports and specials were excluded. The data covers April 22 to

June 24 for live plus seven day viewing, VH1 executives reported.

Mobile activity also saw a significant bounce during the

show's run. Following the premiere in April, VH1 had 1.8 million mobile

visitors, up 49% from a year earlier.

VH1 digital also reported that users were

streaming more video on mobile devices, with 820,000 streams in May 2013, up

120% from a year earlier. VH1 executives said that Love & Hip Hop Atlanta drove the lion's share of that growth.