Lougee Elected NAB Joint Board Chair

Dave Lougee, president of the newly independent Tegna Media, has been elected joint board chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters, succeeding Charles Warfield of YMF Media.

Tegna is the renamed Gannett broadcast and digital media spinoff that became official Monday.

Brian Lawlor, senior VP of E.W. Scripps, has been elected TV Board chairman, Lougee's previous post.

Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, is first vice chair of the TV board, and Marci Burdick, senior VP of broadcasting and cable for Schurz Communications, will be second vice chair.

Mitch Rose, senior VP or government affairs at NBCU, will get the network seat on the executive committee.