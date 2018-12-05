‘Loudermilk’ Renewed For Third Season on AT&T Audience Net

Loudermilk has been renewed for a third season on AT&T Audience Network. There will be ten 30-minute episodes and production is scheduled to begin in the spring in Vancouver. The season is set up to air later on in 2019.

Big Branch Productions will continue to co-produce the series.

Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort are writer-creators and executive producers. AT&T Audience Network’s Shane Elrod and Kate Regan and Big Branch Productions’ Bart Peters are exec producers as well.

“I couldn’t be happier going back to work on the third season of Loudermilk,” said Farrelly. “I’m working with hilarious and talented actors on the most writer-friendly network in town.”

After a relapse in New Orleans and a falling out with his best friend and sponsor, Ben, Loudermilk is back in Seattle, trying to piece his world back together. With his “Sober Friends” meeting hijacked, a messy new relationship, and a stumbling start back into writing, Loudermilk does a bit of soul searching in the new season.

“Whether it’s his blunt attitude or no-nonsense approach to life, fans have fallen for Sam Loudermilk,” said Daniel York, chief content officer and senior executive VP at AT&T. “We’re looking forward to bringing the show back for another season and can’t wait to see what comedic masterminds Peter and Bobby have in store.”

Ron Livingston plays Loudermilk. Will Sasso plays Ben.

"I can't wait to dive back into Sam Loudermilk's world and the dysfunctional family of misfits he's surrounded himself with,” said Mort. “If Sam wasn't sober, I'm sure he'd be popping open bottles of champagne to celebrate. I'm looking forward to working with Pete, Big Branch, and AT&T Audience Network on season three!”