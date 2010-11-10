Lou Dobbs Signs With Fox Business

Former CNN anchor Lou Dobbs will join News Corp.'s Fox Business Network to host a daily program early next year, Kevin Magee, evp for the network announced Wednesday.

Dobbs signed a multi-year deal with FBN. A time slot for the program has not been specified, but will have its premiere in the first quarter of 2011. Dobbs will also provide analysis and commentary across the network's programs, as part of the agreement.

The deal comes nearly a year to the day after Dobbs announced his departure from CNN on his program last November.

“Fox Business has always been about putting the smartest, most interesting people on television and the addition of Lou Dobbs will serve to strengthen the best lineup in business news," Magee said. "Teaming Lou with Managing Editor Neil Cavuto will make FBN a tough network to beat.”

Dobbs added, “I'm excited and feel privileged to join the great team that Rupert Murdoch, Roger Ailes and Neil Cavuto have created, and I can't wait to make whatever contribution I can to Fox Business."