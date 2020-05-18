Lotame Launches Cookie-Free Data Identity Technology

Lotame said it has launched a suite of data-enrichment products that use first- second- and third-party data to create and analyze addressable audiences in the cookie-free environments on desktops, mobile devices and over-the-top.

Customers who have already signed up for the new Lotame Panorama products including IPG’s Cadreon and Procter & Gamble.

“Understanding customer attributes and behaviors is key to our data-driven strategy when working with advertisers,” said Paras Mehta, business head – India, at Cadreon. “Data enrichment using high-quality second and third-party data like Lotame’s enables us to draw insights we wouldn't have access to with first-party data alone. We look forward to leveraging more of Lotame's data solutions to deliver the exceptional service and results Cadreon is known for.”

“Improving the lives of consumers around the world isn't just our mission, but our daily practice,” said Tim Hung, marketing director and lead of media, P&G Hong Kong & Taiwan. “This requires getting to know those customers through the use of high-quality second and third-party data vetted and verified by Lotame. As cookie blocking becomes more prevalent, data enrichment solutions like Panorama will become even more important for global brands like P&G to understand customers and engage with them in meaningful and respectful ways everywhere they are.”

Lotame has hired Ruby Brendan as head of data products to develop the new Panorama products and deliver insights for marketers, agencies and other partners, making it a single source for data-driven storytelling and audience creation. Brendan held posts at Havas Media, AppNexus and Comscore before joining Lotame.

“I have spent the last decade helping innovative marketing companies launch products,” said Brenden. “I am excited to launch Panorama, a solution that is exactly what the industry needs as third-party cookies start fading out. Insights will give marketers and agencies a single, trusted place to uncover relevant data stories and build smarter, addressable audiences, which means better advertising for consumers.”

There is a version of Panorama for marketers and agencies, and another for publishers and media companies. They offer insights, as well as services for buyers and sellers.

“First-party data is a valuable asset, but unfortunately it doesn’t provide the scale marketers need,” said Jason Downie, chief revenue officer at Lotame. “Bridging together customers’ online and offline lives has been a persistent industry dilemma that was made even more complicated with recent browser changes. To solve for this, we developed Panorama which enables a fuller view of activity that is actionable across a connected ecosystem, even in cookie-challenged or first-party-cookie-only environments.”