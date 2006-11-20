The Lost Room Contest Kicks Off on Sci Fi

The premiere of The Lost Room, a mysterious mini-series on Sci Fi, will include a feature that sends viewers on an interactive multimedia treasure hunt-- and the chance to win $5,000,000.

The December 11 premiere, which the channel bills as "The Fugitive meets The Twilight Zone" will star Peter Krause (Six Feet Under), Juliana Marguliet (ER, The Sopranos), Kevin Pollak (The Usual Suspect) and Elle Fanning (Because of Winn Dixie) and will run for three nights.

Viewers interesting in participating in the multimedia game can log onto LostRoom.com/Quest to tour the rooms and become familiar with the objects--and powers those objects possess--that appear on the shadowy and mysterious mini-series. Visitors are asked to complete a set of objects, such as a key, an umbrella and others, and the first clue--the key-- debuted exclusively today on NYPost.com. Other prizes include Bose Home Theater Systems and Microsoft Zune Digital Players.