'Lost' Finale Draws 13.5 Million
The two-and-a-half
hour series finale of ABC's drama Lost averaged 13.5
million viewers Sunday night and drew a 5.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, making it
the top-rated show this season. It also marked the best numbers for the
show since February 2008. The clip show that served as its lead-in Lost: Final
Journey averaged a 4.0 in the demo from 7-9 p.m.
ABC averaged a 4.8 rating overall in the demo on the night, far surpassing
second-place NBC, which earned a 2.4. Overall, the network averaged a
6.4/11 rating on the night with 11.4 million viewers.
Lost's first hour earned a 7.2/11 with 13 million viewers and a 5.6 in
the demo. The second hour did much the same, charting a 7.2/12 and 13
million viewers. The final half-hour, which took place outside of
primetime (11-11:30 p.m.) spiked to 8.7/17 and a 6.4 demo rating.
