'Lost' Finale Draws 13.5 Million

The two-and-a-half

hour series finale of ABC's drama Lost averaged 13.5

million viewers Sunday night and drew a 5.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, making it

the top-rated show this season. It also marked the best numbers for the

show since February 2008. The clip show that served as its lead-in Lost: Final

Journey averaged a 4.0 in the demo from 7-9 p.m.

ABC averaged a 4.8 rating overall in the demo on the night, far surpassing

second-place NBC, which earned a 2.4. Overall, the network averaged a

6.4/11 rating on the night with 11.4 million viewers.

Lost's first hour earned a 7.2/11 with 13 million viewers and a 5.6 in

the demo. The second hour did much the same, charting a 7.2/12 and 13

million viewers. The final half-hour, which took place outside of

primetime (11-11:30 p.m.) spiked to 8.7/17 and a 6.4 demo rating.