Los Pollos Hermanos Delivers For ‘Saul’ Via Postmates

Los Pollos Hermanon, the fiction chicken restaurant made famous in AMC’s Breaking Bad and now featured in Better Call Saul is making deliveries to fans in New York and Los Angeles.

In a deal with on-demand food delivery service Postmates, fans can get fried chicken and curly fries from the restaurant that serves as a front for Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, which supplies last.

Free deliveries start at noon each day via Postmates.com or the Postmates app.

Better Call Saul is in its fourth season and has won the 2018 Peabody Award, 23 Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

The series is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchinson.