Los Angeles Rams Suit Up for New E! Series

Football is returning to Los Angeles and E! has greenlit a reality series that follows players from the NFL’s Rams moving from St. Louis to their new home.

Hollywood & Football will have six one-hour episodes starting in the fall, the cable network said.

"We are excited to take viewers inside the exclusive lifestyles of these top athletes and their families as they navigate a new city, new friendships, new schools and the inevitable Hollywood gossip,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming and development at E! “E! has a track record of success with pop culture programming centered in the world of sports, and this series will capture the off the field perspective of one of football’s most anticipated and high profile events as the Rams return to LA.”

The series will focus on six football player families: Kenny & Sabrina Britt, Rodger & Asia Saffold, Lance & Danielle Kendricks, Chase & Kila Reynolds, Bradley Marquez & Melissa Hernandez and Cory & Bianca Harkey.

Hollywood & Football is a T Group production with Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl and Shauna Thomas serving as executive producers.