Lorenzo Soria Elected as New HFPA President

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that puts on the Golden Globes, has elected Lorenzo Soria as its new president for the 2015-16 term.

Soria, who previously served in the role from 2003-05, replaces outgoing president Theo Kingma beginning July 1.

“I’m humbled to be elected by my peers and colleagues here at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and thank them for allowing me to serve as their president,” said Soria. “I will continue to be a dedicated member of this outstanding organization; one that works year-round to build a voice for individuals in the arts and entertainment community through promoting journalism around the world, varied programming, contributions to non-profit organizations, and bringing film and television admirers an extraordinary Golden Globes ceremony in January!”

Meher Tatna, Jorge Camara and Serge Rakhlin, were also elected as VP, treasurer and executive secretary, respectively.