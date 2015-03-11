Lorenzen Named WTOL GM

Brian Lorenzen, formerly KRQE-KASA Albuquerque director of sales, has been named VP and general manager of Raycom's WTOL Toledo. He succeeds Bob Chirdon, who is retiring. Both Lorenzen and his wife are from the region.

"Brian has proven himself to be a leader and enjoyed great success in both broadcasting and digital platforms," said Jeff Rosser, senior group VP at Raycom. "We are excited to have him join and lead our team at WTOL."

Prior to his time at KRQE/KASA, Lorenzen spent 15 years at WUPW Toledo, promoted to general sales manager in 2008.

"The opportunity at WTOL is much more than a job," Lorenzen said. "It's an opportunity for both my wife and I to come home. As someone who grew up in and around Toledo's media business, coming home to lead the Raycom Media owned CBS affiliate is a dream come true for our family."