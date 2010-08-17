'Lopez Tonight' Shakes Up Producing Ranks

Updated Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. ET

The addition of Conan O'Brien is not the only change coming to the TBS late night division, as Lopez Tonight will undergo an off-camera reshuffling for its second season.

Mike Gibbons is departing as executive producer, EP Jim Paratore will stay with the show but back off from the day-to-day, and coming in as executive producer will be Robert Morton. Morton is a longtime producer and Letterman alum who has worked on several shows, including those starring Wayne Brady, Carlos Mencia and David Alan Grier.

Gibbons' option for a second year with the show was not picked up by the show. Paratore, who has launched several shows (including TMZ and Bonnie Hunt) and then moved on to new projects once they are up and running, will follow the same script with his role change at Lopez.

Producing recalibrations like these are not abnormal for a talk show in its early stages, especially after a first season. The moves also come as Lopez Tonight shifts back one hour to midnight to pave the way for the launch of Conan O'Brien's new TBS show at 11 p.m.

Gibbons had been with the late night show throughout its first season (it premiered November 9) until his departure last week. His credits include co-creator and executive producer of Comedy Central's Tosh.O, and he was executive producer of Talk Show With Spike Feresten on Fox. Other credits include The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn and The Showbiz Show With David Spade.