'Lopez Tonight' Draws 1.3 Million Viewers
More than one million viewers stayed up past midnight to watch comedian George Lopez.
Last night's debut of TBS' sophomore Lopez Tonight late night talk/variety show series drew 1.3 million viewers, according to the network.
Benefiting from the huge audience debut of Conan as its lead-in, Lopez Tonight
- which featured Grammy-winning musical artist and actress Janet
Jackson and musical guest Rooney -- notched 833,000 persons in the
advertiser coveted 18-49 demo during the midnight hour.
