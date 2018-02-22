Lopez, McCarthy Promoted to Top Lifetime Programming Posts

A+E Networks promoted two executives to top programming posts at Lifetime following the departure of programming chief Liz Gately, who is leaving to spend more time with her family.

Tanya Lopez was named executive VP, movies, limited series and original movie acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN.

Gena McCarthy was named executive VP, head of programming Lifetime Unscripted and head of programming, fyi.

Joanna Klein will continue to oversee scripted series at Lifetime.

Lopez and McCarthy will report to Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group, and to Rob Sharenow, president, programming, A+E Networks.

“We are incredibly excited to have Tanya, Gena and Joanna heading up our programming efforts for Lifetime,” said Buccieri and Sharenow in a joint statement. “The passion and creativity they bring to the table is unmatched, and their track records speak volumes, as this team has brought some of the biggest hits in women’s entertainment to Lifetime throughout their careers.”