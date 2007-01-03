Lopez to Host Miss America Pageant

There he is, the new Bert Parks --or Ron Ely or Phyllis George or Tony Danza, or...



Mario Lopez of Dancing With the Stars and Nip/Tuck has been tapped to host the 2007 Miss America Pageant.



The pageant, whose ratings had declined steadily on broadcast TV, moved to Country Music Television last year where it became that network's most-watched show.



Lopez has signed a talent deal with The CW and continues hosting duties on syndicated mag, Weekend Extra.



The pageant, produced by Don Mischer, airs January 29 at 8 p.m. Judges include Chris Matthews of NBC's Hardball and the syndicated Chris Matthews Show; Delta Burke of Boston Legal, Nigel Barker of America's Next Top Model , and dancer/singer/choreographer Debbie Allen.

