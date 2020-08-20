LoopMe Adds Tobaccowala To Data Advisory Board

Outcomes-based video platform LoopMe said it added former Publicis exec Rishad Tobaccowala to its data advisory board.

(Image credit: LoopMe)



Tobaccawala, author of Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data, will bring his expertise on technology and advertising to LoopMe, the company said.

“LoopMe’s ability to leverage mobile and AI – and to combine math and meaning – enables the company to build brands for the long run while delivering measurable results in the near term,” said Tobaccowala. “Marketers deserve an alternative solution to the big platforms and to drive results while also still building a brand, and I believe LoopMe is uniquely well-poised to help marketers meet their business outcomes.”

LoopMe formed its advisory board last year. Members include Eric Eichmann (Spark Networks CEO, former Criteo CEO), Iain Jacob (CEO, Chair, NED), Lynda Clarizio (former President, Nielsen U.S. Media), Mainardo de Nardis (former Omnicom CEO) and Wanda Young (CMO at Samsung Electronics America).

“We are honored to have Rishad join our Data Advisory Board, with his unique perspective and understanding of the digital world,” said Stephen Upstone, founder and CEO of LoopMe. “Rishad’s insights and expertise, along with the rest of our talented board members, will help advance our mission of exploring the potential of data to transform the way brands deliver and measure the success of their media activity.”