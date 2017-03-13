Looming Storm Proves Ill Wind for Media Events

There have been a couple of cancellations of media-related events in Washington, D.C., due to the nor'easter threatening the city and parts north and one notable non-cancellation.

The Free State Foundation said Monday its March 14 telecom policy conference has been postponed. It had been scheduled to feature a heavy-hitter lineup, including FCC chair Ajit Pai, Federal Trade Commission acting chair Maureen Ohlhausen and House Communications Committee chair Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). No word on a new date.

The National Association of Broadcasters and NAB Education Foundation said Monday it was postponing its "Awareness in Reporting" event at the Newseum March 14, which had been billed as a "conversation about reporting" with news directors.

According to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, at press time it was still planning to proceed with oral argument March 14 on Fox Television Stations, Inc. v. FilmOn. TV Networks Inc. on the issue of whether internet retransmitters of TV station signals are eligible for the compulsory license that cable multichannel video programming distributors can access.