Longtime ESPN Analyst Dr. Jack Ramsay Dies at 89

Longtime ESPN analyst and Hall of Fame NBA coach Dr. Jack Ramsay died on Monday. He was 89.

Ramsey had been battling cancer for more than 15 years. Family members say he died peacefully in his sleep, according to ESPN.

“The entire ESPN family is saddened by the loss of our beloved NBA analyst Dr. Jack Ramsay,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “It was our great pleasure to work with Dr. Jack and his energy and zest for life resonated in all that he did. He leaves an amazing legacy of helping fans understand and appreciate the game he loved. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his son Chris, a respected member of our ESPN family.”

Ramsay joined ESPN in 1991 as an NBA analyst on television and worked on ESPN Radio games for 18 years before retiring last season. He coached for 20 years in the NBA, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to the 1977 NBA title.